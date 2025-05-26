Malappuram: A day after the Nilambur bypoll was announced, former MLA P V Anvar did not attempt to hide his displeasure about Aryadan Shoukath, who is likely to be the Congress candidate.

Anvar stated he did not step down to help someone else become an MLA. “I will stand with even the devil to defeat Pinarayi, but the devil must be a good one,” he remarked in a veiled criticism of Shoukath. When asked whether he would contest, Anvar remained non-committal, saying the question need not be entertained at this stage.

Anvar also criticised the delay in his formal induction into the United Democratic Front (UDF). “They said I would be made an associate member, but that hasn't happened. Being an associate member is like standing at the door of a bus—only if a seat becomes available can one sit,” he quipped. He added that his supporters were disillusioned and accused the UDF of poor strategic planning. He also swiped at KPCC President Sunny Joseph’s claim that Anvar had not suggested a Christian candidate, retorting that “Sunny has not been president for long enough to make such a statement.”

The growing tension has led to uncertainty within the Congress camp, with Anvar’s pressure tactics and public dissent intensifying internal debates over candidate selection. His disapproval of Shoukath’s candidacy appears more than mere dissatisfaction, indicating that Anvar may even consider contesting the by-election himself.

Congress leadership, however, has maintained that there is no confusion within the party. AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal stated that the party would announce a candidate unanimously and in due course. He dismissed any discord, saying the party had a structured selection process, which would be followed without deviation.

“This will be LDF’s Waterloo moment in Nilambur. From Nilambur, the downfall of the Pinarayi government will begin,” Venugopal asserted. He added that once a consensus is reached, the announcement will be made instantly, and Anvar’s support will be valued.

With mounting opposition against Aryadan Shoukath’s candidacy and Anvar’s strategic manoeuvres, the Congress finds itself in a tricky position, balancing internal unity with external electoral strategy.