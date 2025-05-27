Thiruvananthapuram: A family of four was found dead at their residence in Vakkam on Monday morning. The deceased have been identified as S Anil Kumar (55), an employee at a farmers’ cooperative bank, his wife Sheeja (50), and their sons Aswin (25) and Aakash (22).



According to Kadakkavoor police, all four were found hanging from separate hooks in the ceiling of the main hall of their residence, 'Ashtapathi', located in ward no. 11 of Vakkam. Neighbours found the bodies around 9 am and alerted authorities. The bodies were shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary investigations suggest that financial difficulties and debt may have driven the family to take the extreme step. Inquest proceedings are underway, and no suicide note has been recovered so far.