Alappuzha: A 38-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl died by suicide after jumping in front of a train near Karvatta railway station here on Wednesday. The deceased is a Cheruthana native and a minor girl from Naduvattom.

The Netravati Express ran over them after around 11 am. Their bodies have been taken to Harippad Taluk Hospital for autopsy.

The Haripad police said that the reason for their death could be determined following the completion of the inquest report.

However, a Cheruthana Panchayat official told Onmanorama that Sreejith and the girl were in a relationship, and his wife had filed for divorce after discovering their affair. They committed suicide following these incidents, the official added.