Alappuzha man, 17-year-old girl die by jumping in front of train in Karuvatta
Mail This Article
×
Alappuzha: A 38-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl died by suicide after jumping in front of a train near Karvatta railway station here on Wednesday. The deceased is a Cheruthana native and a minor girl from Naduvattom.
The Netravati Express ran over them after around 11 am. Their bodies have been taken to Harippad Taluk Hospital for autopsy.
The Haripad police said that the reason for their death could be determined following the completion of the inquest report.
However, a Cheruthana Panchayat official told Onmanorama that Sreejith and the girl were in a relationship, and his wife had filed for divorce after discovering their affair. They committed suicide following these incidents, the official added.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.