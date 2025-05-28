Idukki: A jewellery store owner died in a lift accident in Kattappana here on Wednesday. The deceased, Sunny Francis (65), managing partner of Pavithra Gold and resident of Vetti Padi Pulickal, Ambalakkavala, was on the lift when it malfunctioned.

The incident occurred around 12:30 pm at the building housing Pavithra Gold. The lift Sunny was in stopped due to a power failure but suddenly moved upward at high speed, causing the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

It came to a halt on the fourth floor. Initial rescue efforts failed, and fire and rescue personnel had to break it open. Sunny was found with serious injuries and heavy bleeding. He was rushed to a private hospital in Kattappana, but could not be saved.

Sunny Francis is survived by his wife, Shiji; children, Sneha, Sandra, Sanal, and Sanu; and son-in-law, Dominic. His funeral will be held on Friday, starting from his home and proceeding to St George Forane Church, Kattappana.