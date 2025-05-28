The Kerala High Court on Wednesday overruled a single bench order and upheld the university’s decision to expel 18 students accused in connection with the death of veterinary student J S Sidharthan.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Amit Rawal and Justice K V Jayakumar delivered the verdict while considering an appeal filed by Sidharthan’s mother, along with connected appeals. The court endorsed the findings of the respondent university, which had debarred the students after they were named as accused in the case.

Sidharthan, a second-year BVSc & AH student at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, Wayanad, allegedly died by suicide on February 18, 2024. Reports suggested he was subjected to ragging and assault by some of his classmates and seniors.

Police registered a case against the 18 students under IPC Sections 341, 323, 324, 342, and 306 read with Section 34, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1998.

(With Live Law Inputs)