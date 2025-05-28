Mundakayam: Residents of Punchavayal, Mundakkayam, were terrified when a bus, suffering a brake failure, rolled backwards uncontrollably, crashing into a shop and an adjoining house. The buildings were almost completely destroyed, but a major tragedy was avoided as no vehicles were on the road, and both the shop and house were unoccupied at the time of the accident.

The accident happened around 10:30 am. The bus lost its brakes while dropping passengers near a bank in Punchavayal town. It then rolled backwards approximately 100 meters down a slope.

Realizing the bus was going back towards the town and could cause a larger accident, the driver steered the vehicle to the side, causing it to collide with the shop and house.

The shop, owned by Rajesh of Pullatt Kunnel, and the house belonging to Thankamma Thomas of Putthanpurakkal, suffered damage. Thankamma Thomas was at church, and the shop was also empty.