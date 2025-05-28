Malappuram: Trinamool Congress’ Kerala chief PV Anvar has lashed out at Opposition Leader VD Satheesan after being denied the United Democratic Front (UDF) ticket for the Nilambur assembly bypoll. Anvar, who had been eyeing a formal entry into the UDF, warned that the TMC would contest in Nilambur if the Congress national leadership failed to address his concerns. Only a response from AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, he said, would determine whether TMC stays out of the fray.



Anvar, who quit the CPM and resigned as Nilambur MLA, was visibly upset over the Congress’s decision to field Aryadan Shoukath as the UDF candidate. The bypoll, scheduled for June 19, was triggered by Anvar’s resignation after he levelled serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking at a press conference at his residence on Wednesday, Anvar said the TMC leadership had asked him to file his nomination and promised full backing, including support from Mamata Banerjee, senior leaders, and ten ministers.

“We demand a clear decision from the Congress leadership on including TMC in the UDF. We’re even willing to accept associated membership. But I will no longer plead with any state-level Congress leaders,” he said.

His remarks carried a strong emotional charge. “It's like two blades of scissors are placed on either side of my neck. The Congress is stamping on my face while I lie fallen. After stripping me of dignity and throwing me into the street, they are now flinging mud at my face,” he said, likening the UDF’s treatment of him to political euthanasia.

Anvar said that despite withdrawing the candidate and offering support in the Palakkad byelection, not even a word of thanks came from the UDF.

“It has been four months since we sent a letter to the UDF. On May 2, when the UDF met in Kozhikode, the letter was discussed and a decision was made to work in coordination with me. At that time, UDF convenor MM Hassan handed over the matter to Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, who assured me that an official announcement would be made within a week. But after that, there has been no information. I tried contacting Satheesan several times over the phone, but couldn’t get through,” Anvar said.

He added that the TMC also supported the UDF in the Wayanad Lok Sabha byelection. “The highest vote increase for Priyanka Gandhi came from the Nilambur constituency. Aryadan Shoukath had pointed this out at a press conference at the time,” he said.

He also questioned the Congress’s stance on alliances. “In Gudalur, Tamil Nadu—just a few kilometres from Nilambur—Congress, CPM, DMK, and TMC are part of the same alliance. Why is TMC’s inclusion a problem only in Kerala?” he asked.

Anvar said several Congress leaders had reached out to him urging compromise and claimed to be receiving strong support from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). “KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala, and K Muraleedharan are all in touch with me. A final call on our association will be made after discussions with KC Venugopal,” he said.

He also noted that he is facing multiple legal cases for taking on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “If I were power-hungry, I wouldn’t have resigned. I stepped down in response to public concerns,” he added.

Anvar had earlier proposed Malappuram District Congress Committee president V S Joy as the ideal UDF candidate, arguing that Joy had deep grassroots support, especially among those living near forest areas. “My opposition to Shoukath is not personal. I don’t want votes lost due to a weak candidate. We need someone who can ensure a landslide—one that could mark the beginning of Pinarayi Vijayan’s political downfall,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders maintain that talks with Anvar are ongoing. VD Satheesan reiterated that Anvar’s inclusion in the UDF is being considered, though the nature of the alliance will be finalised later. UDF convenor Adoor Prakash and state Congress president Sunny Joseph also said communication channels remain open.

Sunny Joseph said that the decision to field Shoukath was made after consulting with VD Satheesan, two working presidents, P K Kunhalikutty and other Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders and the AICC. "Anvar should be able to agree with the decision," he told reporters on Wednesday.