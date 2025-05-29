Alappuzha: Dr G Nagendra Prabhu, who turned the invasive water hyacinth from a threat to agriculture and the environment into a subject of academic and economic value, is retiring after 30 years of teaching at S D College, Alappuzha.

Currently, the Head of the Department of Zoology, Dr Prabhu, is also an approved research guide under the University of Kerala and a senior biology professor affiliated with colleges across the state. He is known for devising innovative projects to develop value-added products from water hyacinths and it was his efforts, which led to the inclusion of water hyacinth studies in university syllabuses.

One of his most significant contributions has been elevating water hyacinth research at a global level while serving as Chief researcher of the college’s Water Resources Centre. His work on aquatic ecosystems, sustainable development and the creation of value-added products from water hyacinths has been incorporated into the four-year undergraduate syllabi of various universities including that of Kerala University.