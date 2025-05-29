Kasaragod: The Kerala High Court has stayed the construction of a toll booth on National Highway 66 at Arikkadi, near Kumbla -- just 20 kilometres from an existing toll plaza at Talapady, on the Kasaragod-Karnataka border. In an interim order dated May 27, Justice N Nagaresh directed that the status quo be maintained for one month and posted the case for further hearing on June 26.

The petition was filed on May 26 by Asharaf Mohammed, alias Asharaf Karla, a Kasaragod Block Panchayat member and representative of the all-party action committee opposing the toll booth at Kumbla. Protesters had already stalled the construction and refilled the foundation pits dug at the site. Manjeshwar MLA AKM Ashraf, who heads the action committee, said the toll plaza violated national guidelines. According to Section 8(2) of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, a minimum distance of 60 km is required between two toll booths on a national highway unless specific exceptions are justified in writing under 'necessary' circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NHAI is already constructing another toll plaza at Chalingal near Periya, exactly 60 km from Talapady, complying with the rule. However, Chalingal falls under the second reach of the Chengala-Nileshwar stretch, which is currently being developed by Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL). The 37-km segment is running behind schedule.

In contrast, the first reach -- from Talapady to Chengala -- has seen 95% of the work completed by the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS), prompting NHAI to explore early toll collection in this completed stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

MLA Ashraf alleged that NHAI began constructing the temporary toll booth at Arikkadi without notifying elected representatives or the district administration. He cited the example of Surathkal, on Mangaluru's outskirts, where a temporary toll gate set up for eight months ended up collecting tolls for eight years.

On May 6, Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan submitted a representation to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, urging him to halt the toll plaza construction at Kumbla. He pointed out that the District Development Committee (DDC) -- comprising the MP, MLAs, and panchayat presidents and officials -- had unanimously passed a resolution against the toll collection at Kumbla.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action committee's counsel Adv P E Sajal said the writ petition before the High Court sought a directive to pause construction until the ministry responds to the MP's representation. The High Court admitted the petition, he said.