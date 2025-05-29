Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced ₹1000 and 6 kilograms of rice each for the fishermen affected across four districts in the state after a Liberian-flagged vessel sank off the Kochi coast.

"The affected fishermen from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam districts will be provided ₹1,000 and 6 kg of rice through the ration system as temporary relief in light of the current situation,” Pinarayi said during a press conference. He also instructed fishermen to avoid fishing within 20 nautical miles of the wreckage site.

The state government has declared the wreckage of the ship MSC Elsa 3 a state-specific disaster. The ship, carrying 640 containers, capsized on May 25, approximately 15 nautical miles southwest of Alappuzha.

The Chief Minister said 54 containers have washed ashore in various parts of Kerala. He added that all these containers now come under the custody of the Customs Department, and 20 have already been handed over. The remaining containers will be handed over in Kollam.

Pinarayi said he had held discussions with the owners of the ship, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), and asked them to remove the wreckage from the Kerala coast. He added that the damage caused to the environment and tourism has to be properly assessed.

Pinarayi also dismissed health concerns over consuming fish caught from the area where the ship sank, amid fears of pollution. “The containers that held calcium carbide were heavy and have sunk to the deeper parts of the sea. There is no need for concern. There is no reason to avoid consuming the fish,” he said. The Chief Minister added that the relevant agencies are conducting further studies on the matter.