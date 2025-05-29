Malappuram: Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday that all 114 individuals on the contact list of the infected person have tested negative, effectively bringing the Nipah scare in the district to an end.

A total of 166 people had been identified as contacts of the infected person, including 65 in the high-risk category and 101 in the low-risk category. The quarantine period for all of them has now ended. Meanwhile, the infected patient from Valanchery continues to receive treatment at a hospital in Perinthalmanna.

An online review meeting on the situation was chaired by Minister Veena George. As a precaution, 28 people showing symptoms were admitted to hospitals. In a fever surveillance drive, health workers visited 4,749 households, and mental health support was extended to 10 individuals via phone.