Pulppalli: When monsoon showers churn the Kabani river, anglers dot the shore. The banks of the river are abuzz with small groups armed with nets and fishing equipment. Heavy downpours have resulted in the early migration of inland freshwater fish varieties from the Beechanahalli Dam of Karnataka to the Kabani and its tributaries.

The irrigation department of Karnataka, with the support of the Department of Fisheries, annually puts lakhs of fingerlings in various dams, including Beechnahalli, to boost inland fishing. As rain gathers strength, the fish start moving, and the anglers try their luck, hoping for a good catch.

As rain gathers strength, anglers try their luck for a good catch. Photo: Special arrangement.

Jose Nelledam, a ward member of Marakkadavu in Mullankolly, said that the phenomenon occurs typically by the end of June or early July after weeks of incessant rain. "But this year, with the Beechanahalli Dam filled to bring water from tributaries of Wayanad District by the end of May itself, the upward journey of fish through Kabani waters also started early," he said.

The lucky ones get gigantic fish weighing up to 20 kg. Fish vendors from various towns of Wayanad are also camping in the area to ensure a good flow of fresh fish to their shops. The most popular fish varieties include Nutter (Red Bellied Pacu or Chemballi), Basa (Vala), Carp, Rohu and Catla.

The most popular fish varieties include Nutter (Red Bellied Pacu), (Chemballi), Basa (Vala), Carp, Rohu and Catla. Photo: Special arrangement.

Along the banks, the fish is sold at ₹100 to ₹150 per kg, whereas the price would go up to ₹250 per kg when it reaches towns. There is a fish seed hatchery in the reservoir where the local fishermen, the majority from tribal communities, are given identity cards for fishing in the dam. The catch would also reach the district in the morning through the fishermen's co-operative society. Fresh fish is available in the markets of Pulppalli, Bathery, Perikkalloor, Panamaram, Mananthavadi and Bairakkuppa towns every morning.

“Monsoon fishing is also happening in the streams and water-filled paddy fields across the district. The fish would swim upstream into the rivers from the dams for breeding and reach all tributaries of the River Kabani, including Panamarampuzha and Mananthavadipuzha. Fishing also happens in the lower reaches of the Karappuzha Dam and Banasura Sagar Dam, where fingerlings are deposited by the Department of Fisheries in the state every year," said Ashish M, a passionate angler.