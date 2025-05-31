As India witnesses a fresh spike in Covid-19 cases, Kerala has emerged as the worst-hit state, accounting for more than half of the active cases in the country. According to the latest update by the Health Ministry on Saturday, 511 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total active infections to 2,170. Kerala alone accounts for 1,147 of these cases.

So far, the country has recorded 22 Covid-related deaths since January 1, 2025, with Maharashtra reporting the highest (seven), followed by Kerala (five) and Delhi (two). The cumulative number of recoveries since January stands at 1,170. On Saturday, Kerala (72), Delhi (77) and Maharashtra (34) reported the most recoveries.

The surge in infections is believed to be driven by new sub-variants, primarily NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 — both descendants of the JN.1 Omicron variant. According to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), these variants are currently the most prevalent in India.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has not classified LF.7 or NB.1.8 as Variants of Concern (VOCs) or Variants of Interest (VOIs); they are currently categorised as Variants Under Monitoring.

Common symptoms associated with the current variants include fever, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue and body aches. Despite their ability to evade immunity to some extent, there is no evidence suggesting these variants cause severe disease or long-term complications.

On May 26, ICMR Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl said there was no cause for concern, as the rise in Covid cases was marked by mild symptoms and low severity. He noted that while cases had increased across regions, the new variants were not spreading rapidly or causing serious illness.

Earlier, on May 21, Health Minister Veena George cautioned that Kerala could see a further spike in cases, especially as Omicron sub-variants LF.7 and NB.1.8, currently spreading across Southeast Asia, have a high transmission rate.

She urged people showing symptoms such as a cold, cough, sore throat, or shortness of breath to wear masks. Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women and those with comorbidities, were advised to wear masks in public and while travelling.