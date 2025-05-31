Chittoor: A man accused of gold theft experienced some bitterest moments of his life when he was taken to a doctor's chamber by the police for medical examination. Dr Lima Jose identified him as the person who stole gold from her house weeks ago.

Gautham (23), a resident of Aliyar in Kottoor, Pollachi was arrested for breaking into the house and stealing 7 sovereigns of gold from the doctor's house in Kambilichungam on May 4.

The incident related to the case happened when the doctor, her husband Shreyas, and their family had gone to a relative's house in Iringalakuda and returned to find that some gold has been burgled. Burglaries were committed in two other houses as well, but no valuables were stolen.

The police investigation led them to Gautham, who was already in jail in Pollachi for vehicle theft. The police said he had used the stolen vehicle to reach Kambilichungam and that the investigation to find Bharath, a Sathyamangalam native, who was his accomplice at the time of burglary, has been intensified.

The stolen gold was recovered from a shop in Pollachi. The accused has been remanded in police custody.