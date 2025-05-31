Kochi: A Water Metro ferry from High Court terminal met with a minor accident on Saturday while reaching the Vypin Jetty for berthing, forcing authorities to suspend the service of the vessel for nearly an hour.

The vessel rammed a Ro-Ro ferry berthed in the adjacent jetty as the pilot lost control due to strong undercurrents around 10.15 am. The vessel moved backward around 20 metres before hitting the R-Ro ferry, which was about to start service to Fort Kochi.

The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), which runs the Water Metro, said in a statement that no one was injured and the vessels did not suffer any damage in the collision.

The Water Metro boat was berthed using another vessel. The KMRL said the service was suspended until the undercurrents became manageable. The KMRL has initiated an internal inquiry into the incident.