Wayanad: A 19-year-old woman died in a suspected hit-and-run incident near Sini Mall at Pallikukku on Saturday morning. The deceased, Dilshana, daughter of Puthanthoduka Hashim and Ayisha, was waiting by the roadside to buy milk when a vehicle travelling from Karipur International Airport towards Mananthavady rammed into her.

A second-year degree student at St Mary’s College, Sultan Bathery, Dilshana, was rushed to a private hospital in Kalpetta by nearby residents. However, she succumbed to her injuries.

Police have registered a case and launched a preliminary investigation. According to eyewitnesses, the driver may have fallen asleep, leading to the accident. The vehicle involved has been identified as a Force Cruiser with registration number KL 12 B 9138. The front left tyre of the vehicle detached due to the impact of the collision. Dilshana’s last rites will be held in the evening.

