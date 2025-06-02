PSC advice memos to go digital with QR code in profiles from July 1
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) will fully digitise its advice memo process from July 1, discontinuing the practice of sending the memos by post. The move aims to ensure that selected candidates receive their advice memos without any delay.
As part of the new system, the memos will be uploaded directly to the candidate’s PSC profile and include a QR code for authentication. The PSC stated that the concerned departments can download the digital advice memo and verify its authenticity using the embedded QR code.
