Kochi: In a landmark move for gender rights, the Kerala High Court on Monday allowed a transgender couple's plea to issue a revised birth certificate for their child, identifying them as ‘parents’ instead of ‘father’ and ‘mother’. The order was passed by Justice Ziyad Rahman A A.

The petition was filed by Zahhad, a trans man, and Ziya Paval, a trans woman, who made headlines in February 2023 as India’s first openly transgender parents. They had approached the court seeking a gender-neutral format in the birth certificate issued by the Kozhikode Corporation under the Kerala Registration of Birth and Death Rules, 1999.

According to the couple, the Corporation had initially issued the birth certificate listing Ziya Paval as the father and Zahhad as the mother—along with the term ‘transgender’ in parentheses. The petitioners objected to this classification, stating that it did not reflect their gender identities accurately.

Zahhad, the biological parent, had transitioned and lived as a male for years, while Ziya identified and lived as a woman. They argued that traditional gender markers failed to represent their lived realities and requested that both be recognised simply as ‘parents’. The court’s decision marks a significant step forward for the legal recognition of non-traditional families and the rights of transgender individuals in India.

(With LiveLaw inputs.)