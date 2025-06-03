Over 35% of active COVID-19 cases in the country on June 3 have been recorded in Kerala. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare figures show that Kerala has 1416 active COVID-19 patients on the day.

The total cases in the country is 4026. The second most affected state, Maharashtra, has 494 cases. There are four states with over 300 cases: Gujarat (397), Delhi (393), West Bengal (372) and Karnataka (311).

In the last two days, Kerala has also recorded one death from COVID, an 80-year-old male with severe pneumonia and other comorbidities like Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), diabetes, hypertension and coronary artery disease.

Maharashtra (2), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1) are the other states that recorded deaths in the last two days. All the victims, except in West Bengal, were above 65. In WB, the victim was a 43-year-old woman with acute coronary syndrome, septic shock and acute kidney injury.

Nonetheless, there has been a decline of 19 cases in Kerala compared to the previous day (June 2). Nationally, the number of COVID cases had surged by 65 in a day. The biggest increase was in Gujarat: 58 cases. The biggest drop in COVID numbers was in Delhi: 90 cases.

According to experts, the latest COVID-19 outbreak has been caused by a relatively weak strain. In 2025, 888 people were cured or discharged from hospitals in Kerala. Of this, 171 was cured in the last two days, the highest in the country. The total death count in Kerala this year, including the 80-year-old man who died on June 2, is 9. Only Maharashtra has recorded a higher COVID death toll this year: 10.