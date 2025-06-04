Kozhikode: A criminal, who managed to escape from police custody during a hospital visit, was apprehended from Pulikkal, Malappuram district on Wednesday. He was accused under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Ajmal Bilal (24), of Arakkal Thoduka Veettil, had escaped from the Government Beach General Hospital in Kozhikode around 6 pm on Tuesday. He was later caught from his wife’s residence in Pulikkal.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Ajmal was arrested from his house at Chakkumkadavu, near Mughadar, for violating the KAAPA. Known for his repeated offences, Ajmal was officially deported from the district for one year under the provisions of the Act.

Acting on a tip-off regarding his return to the district, a police team led by Chemmangad Station Inspector Mohammed Rijas took him into custody from his residence. However, during a mandatory medical check-up at the hospital, Ajmal gave the police the slip, prompting an overnight manhunt that ended with his arrest in Malappuram.