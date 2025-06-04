The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued an order to the Superintendent of the Observation Home in Kozhikode to ensure that the juveniles accused in the Shahabas murder case can take admission in their respective allotted schools. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Thamarassery has also been instructed to provide necessary protection and support to both the Superintendent and the juveniles during the admission process.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the order while considering a Criminal Miscellaneous Application related to a bail plea filed by the students. The petition had sought permission for the juveniles to join Class 11 in the schools they had been allotted to.

According to the application, the minors had been allotted to three different schools for their higher secondary education. It was also brought to the Court’s attention that 'the last date for admission in the allotted schools is on Thursday,' and that failing to attend the admission process would make them ineligible for enrolment.

(With Live Law Inputs)