Hridin, from Perolil, Neeleswaram, secured first rank in the Scheduled Caste category and 40th rank in the general category in the CUSAT Engineering Entrance Examination.

He is the only son of V Biju, a meteorological department official at Kannur International Airport, and GS Shweta, a teacher at Uppilikai Government Higher Secondary School. He completed his schooling up to class 10 at St. Peter's ICSE School, Neeleswaram. He pursued his Plus Two studies at Gokulam Public School, Kozhikode, while simultaneously preparing for the engineering entrance exam.

He also secured a good percentile in JEE Main and ranked 143rd in the JEE Advanced exam, awaiting admission to an IIT. Hridin aspires to study Computer Science Engineering at IIT Madras.