Pallikkathodu: A 19-year-old student lost his life when a car plunged into a 30-foot-deep pond near Challoli Junction around 8.15 pm on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Jeril James, son of James Joseph and Beena James of Chandrankunnel House, Chengalam. His parents and the car’s driver, however, were rescued in a rescue operation that followed.

The family was returning after dropping Jeril’s younger brother at a school hostel in Ranni, where he had recently joined for Plus One. James, a teacher in Andhra Pradesh, was driving the vehicle. The accident happened as the car took a turn from Challoli Junction onto the Anikkad Church Road, veering off into the pond, which was dug as part of a drinking water project.

Local residents who heard the crash rushed to the spot and managed to secure the vehicle temporarily using a rope tied to an iron pillar on the pond’s edge. James and the driver, Rajeesh, who were seated in the front, managed to escape through the front doors. Jeril and his mother, Beena, were seated in the rear.

As the rope snapped, the car slipped deeper into the water. The rear door opened, and Beena fell into the water but was rescued by Deepak, a migrant labourer working at a nearby construction site. The door on Jeril’s side, however, couldn’t be opened in time. The car sank, taking him down with it.

Rescue efforts were launched immediately, with fire and rescue services from Pampady and a scuba diving team working together to recover Jeril’s body from the submerged vehicle. Jeril had recently completed his Plus Two and was attending entrance coaching. His mother, Beena, works as a nurse in Delhi.

Deepak’s heroic act

Locals recalled that vehicles had previously fallen into the same pond, which remains poorly lit and dangerously close to the road. On Wednesday night, as soon as the accident occurred, residents tied a rope to a pillar and extended it to the car to help the occupants escape. James and Rajeesh made it out safely using the rope. But moments later, the rope gave way, and the car went under.

It was then that Deepak, who hails from another state and works at a construction site nearby, noticed Beena struggling in the water and jumped in to save her. Several others also jumped in to help, but the pitch darkness and difficulty in locating the car slowed down rescue efforts.

A few months ago, a motorcycle had also fallen into the same pond at night. Residents say similar open ponds exist in the area, many of them created for the drinking water project. This, however, is the first time a fatal accident has occurred.