Alappuzha: At least seven houses were damaged after a fire broke out in Mullakkal Agraharam near the Mullakkal Rajarajeswari Temple on Friday evening. Two houses were completely destroyed, while five others sustained partial damage.

Fire and rescue personnel from Alappuzha and Thakazhi stations rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control. “We received the call around 7.15 pm. Two units from Alappuzha and one unit from Thakazhi are at the scene. The efforts are ongoing. The narrow layout of the agraharam and the age of the houses—over 75 years old and made entirely of wood—have made it challenging,” said a personnel from the Alappuzha fire station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion from inside one of the houses moments before the fire spread rapidly to the neighbouring wooden structures. The occupants of one of the gutted houses had reportedly gone to the temple at the time.

While no casualties have been reported so far, preliminary assessments suggest a short circuit may have triggered the fire.