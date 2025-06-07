Thiruvananthapuram: A major fire broke out at a scooter showroom in PMG, Thiruvananthapuram, around 3.30 am on Saturday. While the blaze on the ground floor was brought under control quickly, the fire on the upper floor, which housed the godown, was contained after much effort.

Fire force personnel managed to move a few vehicles out of the showroom. Ten fire force units were deployed to douse the flames. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

According to the showroom owner, it was a local resident who first raised the alarm. The building housed scooters, spare parts, and a service centre. Most of the damage occurred in the spare parts section. Fewer than ten vehicles were destroyed in the blaze, and the spare parts were completely gutted. The owner estimates the total loss at over ₹1.5 crore.