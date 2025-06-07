Malappuram: A 15-year-old student was electrocuted near Vazhikadavu, near Nilambur, while on his way to a stream for fishing. The deceased is Jithu, a Class 10 student. The electrocution occurred due to an illegal electric fence reportedly set up by a private landowner to kill wild boars. Two other students, Yadhu Krishnan and Sachu, sustained injuries in the incident. Sachu is said to be in critical condition.

The group of four students had gone fishing after a game of football. Three came into contact with the live wire, while the fourth ran to alert the residents here. Residents rushed to the spot, disconnected the power supply, and took the injured students to the hospital. Jithu was declared dead at the scene.

Aryadan Shoukath, the UDF candidate in the Nilambur byelection, alleged that the government was indirectly responsible for the student's death. He also blamed the negligence of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for the tragedy.