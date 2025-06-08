Statewide trawling ban to begin tomorrow
Mail This Article
×
A trawling ban will be imposed across the state’s coastal waters from Monday until July 31. The Kerala Cabinet announced the annual 52-day ban on May 29.
The ban is aimed at conserving marine biodiversity during the breeding season. Authorities have urged compliance and assured strict monitoring throughout the period.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.