The tragic death of 15-year-old Ananthu, who tripped on an illegal electric fence allegedly set up to trap wild boars in Malappuram’s Nilambur region, has snowballed into a political controversy ahead of the upcoming byelection.

What began as an emotional flashpoint in the local community quickly took a political turn after Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran suggested that the incident might have been part of a political conspiracy to destabilise the Left Democratic Front’s campaign in the constituency. However, following backlash from the opposition and mounting public outrage, the minister has backtracked, claiming his remarks were misrepresented.

“I never said there was a conspiracy. I only raised a doubt about whether there was a political angle behind the sudden protests,” Saseendran clarified on Monday, less than 24 hours after his earlier comments were widely reported. “The media twisted my words,” he said.

Minister’s initial remarks spark outrage

Saseendran’s initial comments had raised eyebrows and drew sharp criticism from political opponents and rights groups. “The incident is tragic and painful. But unfortunately, the UDF and BJP are trying to exploit it as a failure of the forest department and the government,” he said during a press interaction.

The minister questioned the suspicious timing of the fence’s appearance and suggested that it may have been set up deliberately to trigger an emotional response and galvanise voters. “Residents claim there was no fencing in the morning, but it appeared by evening. Even the landowner was unaware of it. So, who set it up, how, and for what purpose?” he said.

He also accused sections of the media of rushing to blame the government. “In Kerala, there's a tendency to assume that if Keechaka dies, then Bheema must have killed him. That mindset must change,” he remarked. CPM state secretary MV Govindan echoed the minister’s concerns, suggesting the incident could be part of a “deliberate ploy” to influence the byelection.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan strongly condemned Saseendran’s conspiracy claim, calling it “nasty” and “heinous”. “The minister who has been inactive on the human-wildlife conflict is now making outrageous allegations to cover his own failure,” Satheesan said. “Is he suggesting the UDF killed the child for political gain? He has no right to remain in office for even a minute.”

Satheesan added that people living near forest fringes are forced to take matters into their own hands as the government has failed to curb wildlife incursions. “The forest department has not been releasing funds for preventive measures like fencing, trenches, or protective walls,” he said. “When people respond emotionally to such tragedies, calling it a conspiracy is not just insensitive—it’s shameful.”