Malappuram: The Welfare Party of India will support the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Nilambur by-election, announced State President Rasaq Paleri on Monday. He said the by-election is an opportunity to channel the public's resentment against the state government and expose and correct the ruling government's anti-people policies.

Paleri accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of failing to curb the influence of Sangh Parivar forces within the police force. He added that the contest in Nilambur is clearly between the LDF and the UDF. He asserted that if the issues raised by P V Anvar are to be resolved, the UDF must win.

The Welfare Party had initially planned to field a candidate in the by-election, claiming to have a sizeable vote base in the constituency. However, the decision to back the UDF has brought some relief to the UDF camp, as it is expected to consolidate support from a section of the Muslim community.

Paleri emphasised that the party's decision to support the UDF is a political stance and not based on any conditions. He added that the party will campaign individually and jointly for the UDF.