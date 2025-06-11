Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has sought the response of the state government regarding the regulation of movie ticket prices across the state. The move from the court came while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Manu Nair G.

In the petition, Manu alleged that current ticket pricing practices are heavily influenced by algorithms and dynamic pricing models, which he claims lack transparency and public accountability.

Citing Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the Right to Life, the petitioner contended that this right goes beyond mere survival and includes the right to live with dignity. He emphasised that access to leisure and cultural activities, such as cinema, is an essential component of that dignity.

The petitioner has sought a direction from the Court to the State to prescribe a maximum ticket price and to recommend a rational, fair and transparent framework for capping the prices. He has pointed out that the neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have all issued Government orders prescribing the maximum permissible ticket rates.

He submitted that in recent times, there were instances where the ticket prices for regular tickets have gone up to ₹1200 and even touched ₹1400 for recliner seats.

The case was considered by a bench of Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji, which posted the matter for further hearing on July 1.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)