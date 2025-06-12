Nanmanda: The rare subterranean fish Pangio bhujia, locally referred to as ‘paathaala poontharakan’, has been sighted for the first time since it was designated as the ‘official fish’ of Kozhikode district. The fish emerged from the pipe while pumping water from the well at the house of Shijil at Kannankandy, Kallangadithazham in Nanmanda.

Two specimens were found by the residents of the house, one of which died soon after. The one which survived has been kept by the residents as per the instructions given by authorities at KUFOS (Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies), Kochi. Scientists from KUFOS will soon arrive at Shijil’s house to collect the unique fish.

Another specimen was earlier obtained from the house of Rajendran at Kannankandy. A blind species of very small size, the fish is seen very rarely by humans. The fish inhabits deep sources of very pure water. A striking red appearance is another attraction of the species. The first identified specimen of the species was collected from Cherinchal in 2019. An endangered species, ‘paathaala poontharakan’ travels along the deep subterranean springs, through which it reaches the wells of houses.

‘Paathaala poontharakan’ earned global fame two years ago, when Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio shared a photo of the fish on Instagram to announce the discovery of a specimen of the near-extinct species in Kerala.

A total of 11 species of underground fish have been identified in Kerala so far, and detailed studies are underway on them. The main hurdle faced by scientists in learning more about the subterranean species is lack of adequate number of specimens to conduct studies. KUFOS authorities said that most people who notice the fish throw it away, without realizing its scientific value. They urged everyone who come across the fish to contact KUFOS on phone number 9995926807.