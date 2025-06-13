'Nest', a first-of-its-kind rest centre in the state for bystanders and relative of cancer patients at Kottayam Medical College, built by the 1985 MBBS batch in connection with its diamond jubilee, was inaugurated by Minister for Ports and Cooperation, V N Vasavan.

Dr Varghese P Punnoos, Principal of the Medical College, presided over the function. Minister Vasavan stated that this is the first such rest centre in the state for the relatives and bystanders of cancer patients. Dr A Jabir, Secretary of Class 1985 KMC Society, said that the idea of Superintendent Dr T K Jayakumar was being implemented by the 1985 MBBS batch.

Dr K P Jayaprakash (L), MBBS batch member and ICH Superintendent at 'Nest' rest center built at Kottayam Medical College for the caregivers of cancer patients. Photo: Manorama

Dr K P Jayaprakash, Superintendent of Kottayam Children's Hospital and President of the 1985 KMC Society informed that nursing and housekeeping staff from the oncology department will manage the centre. Dr T K Jayakumar, Dr Jose Tom, Dr Sam Christy Mamman, Dr Susan Uthuppu, Dr Suresh Kumar (Head of the Oncology Department), and Dr T G Thomas Jacob also spoke at the event.

"There is a CCTV camera outside the room," Dr K.P. Jayaprakash, a member of the 1985 MBBS batch and Superintendent of ICH explained earlier, while describing the facilities at the Vishram Kendra (rest centre). The room also has a bed, a small kitchen, storage space, an attached bathroom, and a water heater. The CCTV camera is inside the men's room.

Photo: Special arrangement

Announcements from the ICU and ward in the cancer department will be heard through a speaker in the room. The hygiene will be maintained by a joint effort of Kudumbashree (a women's self-help group) and the housekeeping department of the medical college. Dr Jose Tom, President of the Alumni Association, and T G Thomas Jacob, Secretary, also provided support.