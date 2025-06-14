Thamarassery: A cargo truck had a miraculous escape from a major accident after one of its tyres burst near the 9th curve of the Thamarassery Ghat road. The vehicle broke through a roadside granite barrier but came to a halt on the crash barrier, narrowly avoiding a plunge into the deep gorge below.

The truck got stuck on the safety barrier even as its tyres crossed over the edge of the road and jutted out over the edge of the gorge below.

Truck driver Shafiq, a native of Thrissur, and three other passengers in the vehicle escaped without injuries. The truck, which was transporting cement from Bellary in Karnataka to Kozhikode, met with the accident around 4 PM on Friday. The vehicle lost control after one of its rear tyres burst.

Traffic was restricted to one-way movement on the stretch until the truck was removed using a crane later in the evening.