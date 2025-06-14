Edakkara (Malappuram): A family living at Malamkundu in Nilambur Assembly constituency, where a byelection is taking place, have been forced to leave their house along with their cows following the threat of a leopard, even as attacks by wild animals is a major campaign issue.

Kumar and his wife Shiji, who resided at their ancestral house at Varikuzhi, Malamkundu in Pothukallu, left with their three cows and a calf. On Thursday morning, Kumar and Shiji were shocked to see the remains of their pet dog when they went to milk their cows. Forest Department officials who inspected the spot confirmed that the dog was killed and eaten by a leopard.

Local people staged a protest against the Forest officials, who gave an assurance to install a cage to trap the leopard. However, Kumar and Shiji decided to take no chances and shifted from the house along with their cows, which were bought with a loan from the Kudumbashree Mission. The couple said that the cows were their only means of livelihood.

While the couple were herding their cattle towards Pathar, hoping to find a place to keep their cows, a man residing at Muttippalam on the way allowed them to tie the animals in his plot.