Kalpetta: Aimed at creating awareness on changing climate patterns and rainfall models, as also to prepare communities to counter rain-related disasters, training programmes were organised at the grassroots level.

The monsoon preparedness training sessions were held as part of Munnorukkam, a micro-level disaster mitigation project focusing on the Amba and Kurichyamala settlements in the Pozhuthana panchayat. The initiative involves Climate Managers from the locality, RR members and other volunteers, with support from the Hume Centre, NABARD and the local panchayat. Training classes were conducted by experts from the NDRF, the Fire and Rescue Department and the Pulse Emergency team.

The programmes focused on effectively managing rain-related damages in areas that receive relatively high volumes of rainfall. Through weather monitoring systems operated by the Hume Centre, people can be sensitised to local climate conditions and better equipped to handle adverse situations. The initiative also promotes planning of disaster management strategies at the local level. Such preparedness programmes are being organised as a continuation of this project.

The programme was inaugurated by Pozhuthana Panchayat Vice President K Babu at a function held at the Pozhuthana Community Hall. Fire and Rescue Department instructor S B Sujih, Pulse Emergency State President Ahmed Basheer and P Anil Kumar also spoke at the event.