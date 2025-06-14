Thrissur: Tension gripped the Thrissur Medical College mortuary on Saturday after the death of 34-year-old Sineesh, allegedly due to a cardiac arrest following anaesthesia administration for a surgical procedure at the Chalakudy Taluk Hospital.

Family members and locals gathered in large numbers to protest, demanding a high-level inquiry into the incident. They alleged that medical negligence led to his death.

Sineesh’s mother, Shaila, and other relatives arrived at the mortuary in tears, raising emotional slogans against the hospital. Considering the possibility of unrest, a large police force was deployed to the location.

The protest was called off after the Sub-collector intervened and assured the family that an investigation would begin immediately. The health department's inquiry and the postmortem report would determine further action, the Sub-collector added.

Sineesh was administered anaesthesia at Chalakudy Taluk Hospital for a hernia surgery. Soon after, he developed an allergic reaction that led to a cardiac arrest. Though he was shifted to a private hospital in Chalakudy, a second cardiac arrest claimed his life.

In response to the incident, Thrissur District Collector Arjun Pandian has directed the District Medical Officer (DMO) to investigate the circumstances and submit a detailed report.