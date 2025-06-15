Thiruvananthapuram: A fire broke out in the three-storeyed Kanjiramkulam panchayat office in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The Poovar Fire and Rescue team arrived at the spot and doused the fire.

Fire and Rescue officials said the fire destroyed the first floor of the building, while the upper floors remained unaffected. "The server, computers, and other electrical gadgets in the building are destroyed," an official said.

The official added that while a preliminary assessment indicates electrical issues, it can only be confirmed on Monday.

As it was a holiday on Sunday, there was no risk to life.