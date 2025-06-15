Fire erupts at Kanjiramkulam panchayat office in TVM
Mail This Article
×
Thiruvananthapuram: A fire broke out in the three-storeyed Kanjiramkulam panchayat office in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
The Poovar Fire and Rescue team arrived at the spot and doused the fire.
Fire and Rescue officials said the fire destroyed the first floor of the building, while the upper floors remained unaffected. "The server, computers, and other electrical gadgets in the building are destroyed," an official said.
The official added that while a preliminary assessment indicates electrical issues, it can only be confirmed on Monday.
As it was a holiday on Sunday, there was no risk to life.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.