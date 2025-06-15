Chavakkad: Nine members, ten countries, 19,400 kilometres and 56 days. That’s the summary of an extraordinary journey by a group of Malayalis from Dubai who drove into Kerala after a road trip of a lifetime.

The journey began from Al Quoz in Dubai, where the nine-member group set off in three cars and a motorcycle. The idea for such a road trip came to Sudheer Head, a native of Orumanayoor near Chavakkad, during his visit to Nepal last year. While on his way to the country, he noticed a few cars with Dubai registration plates. On learning that they belonged to travellers from the UAE, he too was inspired to undertake a similar journey.

He posted about his idea on social media, which brought together like-minded businessmen and travel enthusiasts to form the group. They started their journey on April 19 and reached Kerala on the 56th day, covering a whopping 19,400 kilometres.

The team travelled through Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhistan, China and Nepal before entering India. Each day, they were on the road from 7 am to 10 pm, pushing through diverse terrains, climates and cultures.

The team members include Anas, Suneer (Aluva), Mujeeb, Vasim, Rahees, Ramees, Mehafus (Kannur), and Nissar (Wayanad), led by Sudheer Head. The group is already planning their next big road trip — this time, to Europe.