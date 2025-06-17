Alappuzha: Muhammad Ihsan, a baby born with severe deformities and critical health complications, has finally returned home after spending five months in the hospital. The seven-month-old infant, born to Aneesh Muhammad and Surumi of Navaroji Purayidathil in Lajnath ward, was discharged on Monday afternoon.

Following a preliminary examination in he morning, the child was taken home around 2.45 pm in an ambulance, accompanied by a team of doctors. Officials from the District Medical Office also visited the residence and instructed the parents to contact them immediately in case of any emergency.

As the baby is now able to breathe without ventilator support, the portable ventilator has not been moved to the house for the time being. The house has been equipped with an oxygen concentrator, pulse oximeter, and oxygen cylinders. The family has also received training on how to operate these medical devices.

Doctors have noted that the infant is showing encouraging signs of recovery and is gradually gaining strength. The baby is also opening his eyes from time to time.

The fact that the baby’s deformities went undetected during pre-delivery scans has sparked controversy and raised questions about the quality of antenatal care at the hospital.