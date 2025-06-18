Kochi: The Kerala High Court has urged the authorities to guarantee a smooth and hassle-free travel experience for toll-paying commuters. The court made this remark while hearing a petition seeking to stop toll collection at Paliyekkara, citing massive traffic congestion caused by the ongoing construction of underpasses along the National Highway.

The court noted that toll collection cannot be justified if adequate travel facilities are not provided and directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take immediate steps to address the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petition was taken up amidst growing complaints about persistent traffic jams along the Mannuthy–Edappally stretch of the National Highway and the poor condition of the road. Filed by KPCC secretary Shaji Kodankandath, the petition argued that travelling through this stretch has become extremely difficult and hence toll collection should be suspended until the situation improves. The petition was considered by a division bench comprising Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Johnson John.

While the NHAI informed the court that the underpass construction work was not being undertaken by the same agency entrusted with toll collection, the court remarked that commuters would not be interested in such technical distinctions. What matters is not shifting blame onto the contractors, the court said, while also asserting that the responsibility lies with the authorities to ensure hassle-free travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the Centre claimed that the traffic congestion was mainly due to high vehicle volume, the court noted that the ongoing construction of underpasses undeniably worsened the situation. The Division Bench also directed the authorities to spell out the steps that could be taken to resolve the issue.

The petitioner had highlighted that underpass construction was underway at five locations, leading to severe traffic snarls and significantly longer travel times. In addition, the Paliyekkara toll plaza continued to witness long queues of vehicles. The petition has sought an order to suspend toll collection until the road is fully restored and smooth for public travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from this petition, the court is also hearing several related pleas, including another by the same petitioner, which challenges the extension of the toll collection period from 2026 to 2028. The argument is that the amount already collected through tolls has far exceeded the actual cost incurred for the project. The latest petition is a sub-petition filed under that ongoing case.