Chapparappadavu: A building constructed by spending lakhs of rupees from public exchequer in Karivedankundu to host an agro clinic remains abandoned and in a state of neglect, nearly 15 years after its completion.

Built in 2010 with the aim of supporting local farmers in the panchayat, the facility has never been operational. The structure, erected on land generously donated by a local resident, now lies overrun with weeds and shrubs, providing shelter to snakes and other reptiles. With cracks appearing and signs of disrepair everywhere, the building is fast approaching a state of collapse.

While the absence of an electricity connection was initially cited as the reason for the delay in starting operations, the situation remained unchanged even after power supply was arranged. In a half-hearted attempt to revive the project, the building was renovated at a cost of ₹ 1 lakh, but no steps were taken to actually utilise the space.

Repeated demands from local residents to repurpose the building to Kudumbashree enterprises or any other ventures have gone unheard. Meanwhile, two other buildings in the region originally built for agro clinics have been put to alternate use, including one that now functions as a sub-centre of the veterinary hospital.