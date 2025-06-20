Trikaripur: In a moving gesture, owners of houseboats operating on Kavvayi backwaters in Kannur district organised a trip to collect money for the treatment of T K Anil Kumar of Valiyaparamba, a former football player and official referee.

The boat ride was organised on the model of ‘Karunya yatras’ (compassion journeys) conducted by private buses. A total amount of ₹50,000 was received during the two-hour trip and it was donated to Anil Kumar, who is undergoing treatment for various diseases over the last five years.

Anil Kumar, a member of the KGM Club, Valiyaparamba, is now surviving on medicines costing around ₹1.5 lakh a month. He needs an additional amount of several lakhs for expert treatment for which the local people have formed a committee for fund collection. Adding to the plight, Anil Kumar’s son also suffers from an ailment which has confined him to the wheelchair.

The money collected by the houseboat owners was handed over to the treatment committee. Those who spoke at the function included committee coordinator Khaleef Udinoor, N P Thamban, K Balan, P P Asokan, K V Haridas, C Raju, C Kumaran, K M Rajesh Kumar, P P Soman, K V Sajith, M Pradeep, A Biju, M Ramachandran, T P Usha, Sudheeran Mayicha, K V Baburajan and Udinoor Sukumaran.