Pathanamthitta: The Eilavumthitta police have registered a case of murder against an unmarried woman in connection with the death of a newborn in Mezhuveli. The woman, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chengannur due to excessive bleeding, remains under medical supervision.

The infant’s body, wrapped in a palm leaf, was found on Tuesday afternoon on a property behind the woman’s house. A post-mortem conducted at Kottayam Medical College revealed that the cause of death was a head injury. Investigators suspect that the baby sustained the fatal injury after being thrown outside the house shortly after birth.

While the woman initially denied having given birth when she was brought to the hospital, she later confessed to the hospital staff. She also revealed that the father of the child was her boyfriend.

Citing contradictions in her statements, police officials have stated that a clearer picture will emerge only after a thorough interrogation of the woman.