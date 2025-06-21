From the driver’s seat of the Thaikkatussery Block Panchayat’s official vehicle, this government employee always steps out into a lush green expanse. A native of Panavally, D Sabu of Gowrishankarathil is a passionate farmer and the proud owner of 2.5 acres of fertile land, where everything from paddy to betel leaf flourishes.

Last year, Sabu sold over one tonne of vegetables through the VFPCK agriculture market alone. Alongside his driving job, he runs a small-scale travel agency too. But his true calling lies in sustainable farming.

Sabu argues that food, like driving, too should be safe. That’s why all his crops are grown organically. His land is home to about 13 varieties of vegetables. On his property, he employs precision farming methods like drip irrigation. In the open field, he follows conventional practices, creating raised beds filled with a natural mix of trichoderma, cow dung, and neem cake.

Under the open precision system, Sabu builds mud banks around each plant, enriching the soil with a blend of trichoderma, bone powder and poultry waste. These are then covered with mulching sheets before the saplings are planted. The cornerstone of his nutrient management is jeevamritham, an organic mix made from cow dung, cow urine, green gram powder, and palayamkodan banana.

From July to September, Sabu cultivates paddy on his main field, switching to vegetable farming during the December to May season. His crops include spinach, cucumber, watermelon, snap melon, brinjal, and more.

Among his most profitable ventures is betel leaf cultivation. Sabu grows around 100 betel plants in a 12-meter-high trellis supported by GI pipes. This single crop earns him an average of Rs.4,000 per week, with each leaf fetching Rs.1 in the wholesale market. Dealers come directly to his home to purchase the fresh leaves. The fallen leaves from the trees on his property serve as he key fertilizer for this crop, along with regular applications of jeevamritham.

Sabu also maintains a small fish pond stocked with Rohu and Katla, which supplies irrigation for the betel vines. His land also supports turmeric, tapioca, and ginger crops. He has even planted an extra batch of 150 ginger plants in grow bags and plant pots filled with a mix of bone powder, Trichoderma, soil, and cocopeat.

Most of his fresh produce is sold through VFPCK markets and agriculture department outlets.

Recognising his dedication and innovation, Kerala’s Agriculture Minister P. Prasad inaugurated the harvest at Sabu’s farm last year, a proud moment for this grassroots farmer

Contact: 9446192753