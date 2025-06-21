Thiruvananthapuram: A 33-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her brother in Mannanthala here on Saturday. The deceased, Shefeena, was a native of Pothencode.

Police have taken her brother, Shamsad, and his friend, Vaishakh, into custody at the Mannanthala police station in connection with the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Manorama News, it was Shamsad who informed relatives that he had assaulted his sister. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Shefeena in an unconscious state.

Police said both men were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident and have since given contradictory statements during questioning.