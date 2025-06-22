Kuravilangad/ Kottayam: The Science Centre, marking the first phase of the Kerala Science City, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 5 pm on July 3.

The inauguration was originally scheduled for May 29, but had to be postponed due to adverse weather conditions. The new date was decided at a meeting of the Organising Committee held at the Uzhavoor Block Panchayat office on Saturday.

Projects to be launched in the first phase of Kerala Science City include science galleries, a science park, an activity centre, a food court and a sky observatory. The second phase will see the addition of a space theatre, motion simulator, amphitheatre and more.

