First phase of Kerala Science City in Kottayam to open on July 3
Mail This Article
×
Kuravilangad/ Kottayam: The Science Centre, marking the first phase of the Kerala Science City, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 5 pm on July 3.
The inauguration was originally scheduled for May 29, but had to be postponed due to adverse weather conditions. The new date was decided at a meeting of the Organising Committee held at the Uzhavoor Block Panchayat office on Saturday.
Projects to be launched in the first phase of Kerala Science City include science galleries, a science park, an activity centre, a food court and a sky observatory. The second phase will see the addition of a space theatre, motion simulator, amphitheatre and more.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.