Adoor: The Adoor ring road project, announced in the 2017-18 state budget, has reached nowhere even after seven years. Work on the ring road, envisaged as a project aimed at improving the transportation facilities in Adoor town, is stalled for unknown reasons.

The only activities carried out so far are a land inspection immediately after the budget announcement and, later, a survey to identify the people who would be affected by the project. However, the authorities have not implemented any follow-up measures.

Residents of Adoor, who were excited over the announcement of the ring road project in the state budget, are now disappointed over the lack of progress in the work. All their hopes of a boom in development in the town after the ring road is built have almost been dashed.

As per the plan, the proposed ring road is supposed to start from the road heading to EV Nagar from Holy Cross Junction in Adoor. From there, it will proceed along Plavithara, Canal Road, Kottappuram, Pannivizha Bhagavathy Temple, eastwards to TB Junction, Kottamugal, Canal Road and end at Nellimoottilpadi. The total length of the road will be 8.4 km and the plan is to construct it at a width of 12m, of which 7m will be tarred. Incidentally, the government had also allotted an amount of Rs 20 crore, by including the work in projects funded by KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board).

The project could be implemented only by acquiring a road belonging to the KAP (Kerala Armed Police) and private land. Even though the survey on the houses and establishments which would be affected by the project was completed and the report submitted to KIIFB, no further measures have been implemented.

Reacting to the delay in implementing the project, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, who represents Adoor in the Assembly, blamed the municipality for the situation. “The survey to acquire the land has been completed and it is for the Adoor municipality to initiate further measures. However, the project is delayed because the municipality is taking no action,” he said.