Kozhencherry: In a remarkable fusion of patriotism and agriculture, a farmer duo from Kozhencherry has recreated Operation Sindoor on a paddy field,using saplings as their canvas.

Ajayakumar of Valiyuzhahil, Pullad and his friend Sunil Kumar from Aranmula have transformed a section of the Ajay Farm, owned by Ajayakumar, into a design featuring two Rafale fighter jets and a line of soldiers in battle formation, all framed around the word "Sindoor."

To bring this vision to life, the duo used 14 different varieties of paddy, including rare strains such as Chinoor Violet from Madhya Pradesh, Kala Bahi from Gujarat, Assam Bahi from Assam and Kerala's own Jeerakasala and Gandhakasala, among others.

It all began when the duo travelled to a village in Madhya Pradesh to source seeds of Chinoor Violet rice. There, they came across news coverage of Operation Sindoor, the miliary operation that inspired them to recreate the imagery on their field back home.

The artwork was first outlined by local artist Akhil Aranmula using lime powder. Carefully selected paddy saplings were then sown along the drawn lines, growing into a live design over the weeks.

Both Ajayakumar and Sunil Kumar are committed to organic farming. They use a mixture of cow dung and cow urine as natural fertilizers and rely on organic pesticides.