Aluva: Concerns are mouning over the unchecked flow of garbage and chemical waste into Thumbichal, a picturesque waterbody in Keezhmad Panchayat, known for its sprawling lotus blooms. Residents fear the pollution could lead to the complete destruction of the ecosystem and possibly trigger another mass fish kill, similar to the one that occurred three years ago.

At a recent gramasabha meeting held in Ward 6 of the panchayat, locals voiced alarm over the deteriorating condition of Thumbichal. Despite reassurances from Panchayat President Sathi Lalu and Ward Member T R Rajeesh that the issue would be reported immediately to the Pollution Control Board (PCB), residents remain deeply worried.

local residents point out that even after the rains have set in, chemical waste and sewage continue to flow unchecked into the waterbody. Fish deaths, although on a smaller scale, are being reported from time to time.

Farmers Kottayi Raveendran and Marahamkudy Surendran, who live near the waterbody, observed that those who come into contact with the water have experienced skin irritation and itching. They also recalled the devastating incident in October 2022, when the entire fish population in Thumbichal died after chemical waste was discharged into the water. The lotus carpet and other aquatic plants were also wiped out.

Although PCB officials visited the site at the time and confirmed the presence of chemical contaminants through water sample tests, residents claim no follow-up action was taken to prevent recurrence.