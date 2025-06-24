Wayanad: With rising incidents of human-animal conflict and evolving forest management challenges, the Forest Department is set to overhaul its conservation activities across Kerala. The modernisation push will focus on fire-fighting, conflict mitigation, animal tracking, staff safety, and aerial surveillance.

As part of the plan, the department has identified over 100 essential tools, including protective gear that can resist attacks from carnivores, fire extinguishing equipment, blowers, personal protective kits, cage traps, oxygen masks, snake-catching devices, jackets, thermal drones with night vision, and four-wheel-drive vehicles to access remote areas.

Currently, Wayanad district operates with only five drones, fewer than a dozen cage traps, and limited fire and safety equipment. Under the new initiative, the state plans to procure 1,000 drones. Wayanad, which sees some of the highest rates of human-animal conflict, is expected to receive about 100 of them to strengthen surveillance in every forest range. Three modern vehicles will also be deployed for the Rapid Response Team in the South Wayanad Forest Division.

South Wayanad DFO Ajith K Raman told Onmanorama that funding will come from both central and state governments, with the possibility of tapping into Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions. “We are not opting for regular drones, but thermal drones equipped with night vision and advanced surveillance features,” he said.

"Wayanad needs more cage-traps as the number of tiger and leopard sighting incidents and animal lifting incidents are on a steady rise. All six cages with the division are now in the field and there is not even a single stand-by to cater to emergencies", he said. Recently, the cage laid at the house premises at Sulthan Bathery got damaged and a dog which was trapped in it easily escaped. With no spare available, the team had to urgently repair the damaged one, he added.

For Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, ₹1.3 crore has already been sanctioned for procuring drones, night-vision binoculars, protective gear, and a four-wheel-drive vehicle. Warden Varun Dlaiya said that procurement would be completed soon. "Moreover, for better forest management, the Wayanad landscape plan of the forest department is also in the pipeline", he added.